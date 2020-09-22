Tropical Depression Beta was moving toward Galveston along the Texas coast early Tuesday evening.
The National Hurricane Center indicated that the storm had 30 mph winds with a slow drift to the northeast.
Due to the weakened status of the storm, the Tropical Storm Warnings along the coast were cancelled.
The official forecast has Beta crossing through Houston then on to central Louisiana over the next few days.
