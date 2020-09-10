The average peak of hurricane season has arrived. And as the graph shows, we have another couple of months to go!
So far, we are up to 17 named storms with just 4 left in this year's names. After those, we use the Greek alphabet for naming. Average is 12.
As of Thursday evening, there were two named storms, two near Florida, two in the eastern Atlantic and one over west Africa headed toward the Atlantic.
You might recall...NOAA predicted a very busy rest of the season a couple a weeks back.
Follow the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.