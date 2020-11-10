Tuesday evening looked like the peak of hurricane season instead of the end. There were two tropical storms and one invest roaming the tropics. On average, the season starts in early June and ends November 30th. The peak arrives the second week of September.
The 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico at almost hurricane strength.
It's projected to strike the sunshine state for a second time later this week.
Theta, the 29th named storm in the record setting 2020 season continued churning up the waters of the central Atlantic.
The forecast has it moving close to Portugal by the weekend.
Invest 98-L was the latest. It was a tropical wave Tuesday evening, but may become a tropical depression or a named storm in a few days.
Next on the name list would be Iota or a record 30th named storm.
So far, the 2020 Hurricane Season consists of 29 named storms, 12 hurricanes and 5 majors.
Invest 98-L could stay in the very warm waters of the Caribbean and move into central America like Eta did last week.
