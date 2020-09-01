Tropical Storms Nana and Omar were churning up the warm waters of the Atlantic Basin Tuesday evening.
Nana had 60 mph winds and was heading toward Central America.
It's forecast to become a hurricane before landfall on Thursday.
Newly formed Tropical Storm Omar had 40 mph winds and was moving away from North Carolina late Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts this storm to move into the north Atlantic and weaken over the next several days.
Track Nana and Omar plus the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
2020 has been a busy season so far with 15 named storms!
We haven't even reached the peak of the season yet! On average, it arrives next week.
