Satellite Image of Tropical Storms Nana and Omar Tuesday Evening
Satellite Image of Tropical Storms Nana and Omar Tuesday Evening

Tropical Storms Nana and Omar were churning up the warm waters of the Atlantic Basin Tuesday evening.

Currents of Tropical Storm Nana from the National Hurricane Center

Nana had 60 mph winds and was heading toward Central America.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Nana

It's forecast to become a hurricane before landfall on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Omar's Currents from the National Hurricane Center

Newly formed Tropical Storm Omar had 40 mph winds and was moving away from North Carolina late Tuesday.

Forecast for Tropical Storm Omar

The National Hurricane Center forecasts this storm to move into the north Atlantic and weaken over the next several days.

Track Nana and Omar plus the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

Named Storms so far in 2020

2020 has been a busy season so far with 15 named storms!

Average Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Basin

We haven't even reached the peak of the season yet!  On average, it arrives next week.

Stay Connected

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments