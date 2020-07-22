Tropical Storm Gonzalo developed Wednesday afternoon in the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center upgraded it a day after the depression formed.
The compact storm intensified Wednesday evening to 60 mph winds. Movement was west at 12 mph.
The hurricane center is forecasting the storm to strengthen to a hurricane on Thursday as it nears the Windward Islands. Then, they are calling for it to weaken as it moves toward central America.
Monitor Gonzalo and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring Tropical Depression #8.
As of Wednesday evening, the storm was slowly organizing in the Gulf of Mexico with 30 mph winds.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Texas coast.
The National Hurricane Center has the storm moving into Texas by the weekend.
The ArkLaTex is forecast to pick up some decent rains from Tropical Depression #8 on Friday afternoon.
