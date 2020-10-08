NATCHITOCHES, La - Hurricane Delta is forecasted to potentially have significant impacts to the Natchitoches Parish area.
Cane River Lake property owners need to be prepared, that means securing loose items, checking ropes securing boats, monitoring your property and remaining diligent in observing water levels and weather conditions for personal safety and property protection.
Cane River Lake is expected to rise rapidly, have fallen trees and other debris that potentially will interfere with safe navigation, therefore the lake was closed Friday. Once the storm passes a lake assessment will occur.
The lake will reopen once it is safe to do so. Making decisions should be based on information from the National Weather Service, Governmental Agencies, and your knowledge.
Cane River Lake is currently at 98.2 MSL. Pool Stage is 98.0 MSL. Flood Stage is 99.0 MSL.