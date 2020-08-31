NATCHITOCHES, La-- The city of Natchitoches held a press conference Monday.
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. along with other city officials, provided updates regarding power and water restoration following Hurricane Laura.
The hope is that 90% to 95% of the power will be restored Monday night.
In the city, the National Guard was stationed at Natchitoches Central High School and the Event Center, providing ice, water, and MRE's (meals-ready-to-eat).
Officials say 14 deaths have been reported in Natchitoches following Hurricane Laura. Most were as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire officials remind citizens to practice generator safety. Generators should be at least 20 feet from the home.
If additional resources become available, the Mayor's Office will release dates, times, and locations of services.