SHREVEPORT, La. - Power companies continue to work Sunday restoring electricity to their customers.
The following are estimated times power will be restored to SWEPCO users:
- Bossier City – 10 p.m., Tuesday
- Haughton – 10 p.m., Tuesday
- Mansfield – 10 p.m., Tuesday
- Shreveport – 10 p.m., Wednesday
- In the Valley District, which took the initial brunt of Laura as a Category 2 hurricane, the overall time of restoration is projected to be 10 p.m. Thursday. The district includes Natchitoches, Hornbeck, Mansfield, Logansport and the surrounding areas in eight parishes.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, 33,900 SWEPCO customers have no electricity.
Bossier 1,400
Caddo 7,000
DeSoto 1,315
Natchitoches 11,700
Sabine 8,000
CLECO reports 57,300 customers in their service area without power. In Sabine Parish, 3,100 of their customers have no electricity.
Entergy-Louisiana's website shows 152,000 without power. They serve portions of north Louisiana.
Bienville 1,000
Claiborne 600
Lincoln 4,000
Here are links to power companies serving the area: SWEPCO, Entergy and Cleco.