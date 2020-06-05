Cristobal returned to the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon. By evening, the storm was moving north and speeding up.
The visually ragged tropical storm reached 45 mph winds east of the center according to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Movement was north at 14 mph.
Warnings were posted for the Louisiana coast all the way to the Florida panhandle. Evacuations of Grand Isle were ordered.
The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving through the ArkLaTex on Monday.
Check out the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker for updates throughout the weekend.
The GFS or Global Forecast System model shows Tropical Storm Cristobal near Alexandria at sunrise on Monday.
By noon, the storm weakens to a depression as it crosses I-20.
5 p.m. Monday afternoon, the depression reaches HWY-82 in southern Arkansas.
Late Monday evening, Cristobal moves away. On this forecast path, the severe weather threat and heaviest rainfall may stay east of the ArkLaTex.
Forecast rain amounts could range from a half inch in east Texas to about 2 inches in Ruston.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.