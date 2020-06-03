Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Mexico at about 8:30 a.m. CDT this morning. Winds were 60 mph.
As of 10 p.m., the National Hurricane Center measured the winds at 50 mph with a slow southeast drift inland.
Cristobal is forecast to weaken to a depression over land through Friday. Then, the remnants could move back over the gulf and re-intensify this weekend.
The extended outlook even calls for Cristobal to push into the ArkLaTex next Monday! There is still plenty of uncertainty in the forecast thinking so stay tuned.
