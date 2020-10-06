Satellite image of Major Hurricane Delta from Tuesday evening showed a compact storm nearing the Yucatan east coast.
Winds dropped to 130 mph during the evening according to the National Hurricane Center. Also, the pressure rose 5 mb. Movement was to the northwest.
Hurricane Warnings were in effect for Cozumel and Cancun.
The computer model solutions were farther apart with the 10 p.m. advisory as compared to earlier in the day. But, they still settled on Louisiana as the final landfall.
The National Hurricane Center believed that scenario with some uncertainty in their forecast.
