Hurricane Delta increased 75 mph in the past 24 hours and could intensify more before landfall in Mexico late tonight.
Hurricane Hunters found 145 mph winds with higher gusts according to the 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Forward speed picked up to near 15 mph to the northwest.
Hurricane Warnings are up for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico near Cancun and Cozumel. Hurricane force winds are forecast late tonight.
Computer models seem to agree on bringing Delta across Mexico into the gulf through the midweek then toward Louisiana by Friday and Saturday.
The National Hurricane Center has shifted it's forecast west in response to the model solutions.
It's still early in the outlook for this storm and much uncertainty exists. With the current model solutions, our Precisioncast shows Delta just skirting the eastern ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and night. Then, Delta departs Saturday.
Stay tuned for forecast updates. The next advisory comes at 7 p.m.
Track Delta with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
