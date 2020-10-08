Satellite Image of Hurricane Delta Thursday Evening
Major Hurricane Delta was churning up the waters of the central Gulf of Mexico late Thursday evening.

10 p.m. Thursday Stats on Hurricane Delta from the National Hurricane Center

The 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the winds at 120 mph with higher gusts.  Movement was to the north/northwest at 12 mph.

Hurricane Warnings for the Louisiana Coast

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the southwest coast of Louisiana.  74 mph winds or higher are expected by Friday afternoon.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Hurricane Delta

The National Hurricane Center forecast has Delta making landfall around 7 p.m. Friday as a Category 2 hurricane.  The white shading shows the uncertainty of the outlook.

Tropical Storm Warnings for Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Toledo Bend through northeast Louisiana according to the Shreveport National Weather Service as 40 mph gusts or higher are likely Friday night.

Flash Flood Watch for Sabine, Natchitoches, Lincoln and Union Parishes

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until midday Saturday.

Increasing Wind Shear at landfall

Delta's intensity may peak early Friday.  Afterward, increasing wind shear is forecast to help weaken the storm.

Cool Waters near shore

Also, cooler waters near shore could rob the storm of it's heat energy lessening the intensity.

Here is Delta's forecast once it make's landfall:

7 p.m. Friday Forecast...Delta makes landfall

Delta makes landfall early Friday evening in southwest Louisiana.

12 a.m. Saturday Forecast...storm approaches Alexandria

Hurricane Delta approaches Alexandria around midnight.

3 a.m. Saturday Forecast...Delta nears Natchitoches

At 3 a.m., the storm closes in on Natchitoches with tropical storm force wind gusts.

Sunrise Saturday Forecast

Sunrise brings tropical storm Delta to about I-20 near Ruston.

Noon Saturday Forecast

By Noon, Delta weakens near Monroe.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

The weather improves Saturday afternoon.  The rain and the winds lessen considerably.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts could range from a quarter of an inch in Oklahoma to about 7 inches in Toledo Bend.

