Major Hurricane Delta was churning up the waters of the central Gulf of Mexico late Thursday evening.
The 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the winds at 120 mph with higher gusts. Movement was to the north/northwest at 12 mph.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the southwest coast of Louisiana. 74 mph winds or higher are expected by Friday afternoon.
The National Hurricane Center forecast has Delta making landfall around 7 p.m. Friday as a Category 2 hurricane. The white shading shows the uncertainty of the outlook.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Toledo Bend through northeast Louisiana according to the Shreveport National Weather Service as 40 mph gusts or higher are likely Friday night.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until midday Saturday.
Delta's intensity may peak early Friday. Afterward, increasing wind shear is forecast to help weaken the storm.
Also, cooler waters near shore could rob the storm of it's heat energy lessening the intensity.
Here is Delta's forecast once it make's landfall:
Delta makes landfall early Friday evening in southwest Louisiana.
Hurricane Delta approaches Alexandria around midnight.
At 3 a.m., the storm closes in on Natchitoches with tropical storm force wind gusts.
Sunrise brings tropical storm Delta to about I-20 near Ruston.
By Noon, Delta weakens near Monroe.
The weather improves Saturday afternoon. The rain and the winds lessen considerably.
Forecast rain amounts could range from a quarter of an inch in Oklahoma to about 7 inches in Toledo Bend.
