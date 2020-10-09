SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana residents, already battered and bruised by a record-setting hurricane season, are hunkered down as Delta moved onshore Friday night.
Forecasters said the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. The question was whether Delta would remain at devastating Category 3 strength, with top winds of 120 mph early Friday, or drop just before landfall to a still extremely dangerous Category 2 storm.
As the storm moved into the state, wind speed drop and downgraded to a Category 1.
Delta was expected to move northeast crossing into Mississippi Saturday morning as a Tropical Storm.
The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) was on stand-by, waiting for Hurricane Delta to pass.
According to the LANG Facebook page, 122 high water vehicles, 21 helicopters, 18 route-clearing teams and 63 watercraft are ready to deploy to assist citizens who need help after the storm.
Power companies across Louisiana are bring in additional workers to handle outages caused by Hurricane Delta.
SWEPCO called in 1,100 line, tree and support personnel from eight states to respond to outages. The company is preparing to set up two base camps in Central Louisiana to house approximately 800 workers. Additional workers will be lodged across the ArkLaTex.
"We are setting up base camps to house, feed and supply crews near Mansfield and in Leesville as we prepare for Hurricane Delta,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “An additional staging area for supplies, vehicles and food will be set up at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.”
Nearly 2,000 contractor workers will be aiding CLECO crews after Delta made landfall.
In addition to CLECO personnel, the company says they have secured 1,861 contractor workers, including distribution line mechanics, vegetation specialists, damage assessors and transmission resources, ahead of Hurricane Delta moving into Louisiana.
Hurricane Delta threatens to be the second hurricane to hit CLECO’s service territory in less than six weeks. CLECO wrapped up restoration work from Hurricane Laura in mid-September.
