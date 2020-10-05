Category 1 Hurricane Delta is continuing to organize in the Caribbean early Monday evening.
As of the 7 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Delta was upgraded to a hurricane with 75 mph winds. Movement was to the west/northwest at 8 mph.
The forecast has the storm actually becoming a major hurricane over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday.
Then, a slow fall in strength is forecast by landfall late Friday along the Louisiana gulf coast. At that time, Delta is projected to pass over cooler water near shore and experience wind shear from the jet stream.
The ArkLaTex is on the west side of Delta with this forecast. It's still early and changes in the path and intensity are possible!
