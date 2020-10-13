BATON ROUGE, La. - A Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center will open in Ruston Wednesday to help Hurricane Laura survivors.
The drive-thru is staffed with FEMA personnel who are available to scan documents, assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.
The center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.
No appointment is necessary. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closed on Sundays.
The drive-thru center is located at the Lincoln Parish Library 910 N Trenton St.
Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available for businesses of any size and certain nonprofits up to $2 million for property damage. For small businesses, those engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million for working capital needs even if there is no property damage.
Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace a primary residence. For homeowners and renters, up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles, is available.