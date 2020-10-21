Hurricane Epsilon became the 4th major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season on Wednesday. Epsilon is also the 10th hurricane and 26th named storm.
An average year according to the National Hurricane Center is 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 majors. The all time record 2005 season had 28 named storms, 15 hurricanes and 7 majors.
Current data on the storm shows 115 mph winds with higher gusts. Movement is northwest toward Bermuda.
The official forecast shows Epsilon turning away from the small island later this week. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect there as winds may exceed 40 mph.
Epsilon is not forecast to bother the ArkLaTex!
