Epsilon intensified into the 10th hurricane and 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season on Tuesday evening. According to the National Hurricane Center, an average year consists of 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 majors. 2005 is the all time record year with 28 named storms, 15 hurricanes and 7 majors.
As of Tuesday evening, Epsilon was a Category 1 storm with 75 mph winds. Movement was northwest toward Bermuda.
A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for the small island in the middle of the Atlantic. 40 plus mph winds are possible late this week.
The official forecast has the storm going east of Bermuda on Friday. High surf, wind and rain are possible there.
Epsilon is not a threat to the ArkLaTex!
