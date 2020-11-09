Tropical Storm Eta spent last weekend lashing Cuba and south Florida. Monday evening, the storm was moving southwest in the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center said the winds were down to 50 mph with higher gusts.
The forecast shows Eta turning north over the next few days and drifting toward the upper gulf coast. The track uncertainty is large as shown in white. The National Hurricane Center has the storm weakening as it approaches landfall late this week.
Follow Eta and the rest of the tropics including another tropical threat in the Atlantic with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.