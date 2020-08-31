BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has opened a Reception Center at 8125 Hwy 71 south in Alexandria's MegaShelter for Hurricane Laura evacuees seeking shelter. The Reception Center the old Zephyr Field in Metairie has closed.
Evacuees in need of shelter must go to the reception center to be placed in a non-congregate shelter as one becomes available. Anyone who arrives directly at a hotel will not be admitted and will be required to go to the reception center.
The reception center will be open 24/7 until further notice.