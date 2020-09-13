BATON ROUGE, La. – Homeowners and renters in Caddo, La Salle and St. Landry Parishes may now apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Laura.
To be eligible for federal disaster aid, storm damage and losses from the hurricane and flooding must have occurred as a result of Hurricane Laura from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27.
Eighteen parishes were previously included in the federal declaration to help homeowners and renters. They are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn parishes.
Survivors should file a claim with their insurance company at the same time as they apply to FEMA. Save yourself time, if you have insurance, you must file a claim.
If you have phone or Internet access, you may register by:
- Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- Downloading the FEMA app
- Calling 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Do not wait to begin your cleanup and repairs. Take photos of all damage and save all receipts.
Remember, FEMA assistance alone cannot make survivors whole. FEMA’s disaster assistance programs are designed to help with grants for basic repairs to make survivors’ homes safe, sanitary and functional and to provide a temporary place to live while survivors develop their recovery plans.
FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments. However, disaster survivors without insurance or who are underinsured may still receive help after insurance claims have been settled.
Low-interest disaster loans of up to $200,000 are available from the U.S. Small Business Administration to homeowners for their primary residence. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Businesses and private nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Applicants may apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.
SBA has established a Virtual Business Recovery Center and a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to provide assistance to business owners and to help homeowners and renters. Email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or call 800-659-2955. Lines are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.
For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.