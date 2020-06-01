Hurricane season in the Atlantic basin is officially on. NOAA expects it to be a banner year with 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 or more major storms.
We have already seen two named storms...Arthur and Bertha. Christobal could be on the way in a few days. Three named storms so early in the season could be record setting!
As of 10 p.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center had Tropical Depression #3 in the Bay of Campeche with 30 mph winds moving west at 7.
The official forecast with much uncertainty has the storm hanging out in the southern gulf perhaps even making landfall and dissipating. Then, a new system may develop and move north of the Yucatan late Saturday.
One of the models used in the hurricane center forecast, the GFS or the Global Forecast System Numerical Model brings a system (TD #3, Christobal or a redeveloped TD #4, Dolly) all the way up to the ArkLaTex by the first of next week!
Another, the European Model keeps it on the Texas coast.
Even with the forecast uncertainty, now it's time to get ready for what could be a busy hurricane season. We may not see the wind and storm surge of a land falling hurricane, but the ArkLaTex could have damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding from an inland moving storm.
You might recall when Rita came through the ArkLaTex in 2005. Center saw 85 mph wind gusts. Shreveport had 60 mph gusts. Power outages were over 175,000!
