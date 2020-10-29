BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says officials are still assessing the extent of Zeta’s damage across the southeastern parishes.
Edwards says there appears to be “catastrophic damage” on the barrier island of Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. He says Zeta punched three breaches in the levee on the island, the only levee failures from the storm in Louisiana.
The governor says repairs are being expedited, and pumps onsite are working to drain water from the area, where most houses are raised several feet in the air on pilings.
The extent of the damage at Grand Isle remains unclear because the only highway onto the island was blocked with debris. Edwards says he ordered the Louisiana National Guard to assist with search and rescue efforts, including door-to-door checks on property.
Edwards planned a flyover of the area Thursday, along with stops in several areas to visit with parish officials.
Thousands of people in the New Orleans area woke up to storm damage Thursday after being battered by a deadly Hurricane Zeta Wednesday evening. According to Entergy, hundreds of thousands of people are without power.
The storm killed at least three people, including a 55-year-old man who was electrocuted by a downed power line in New Orleans.
The storm came ashore as a Category 2 Hurricane with 110 mph winds according to the National Hurricane Center. It quickly continues it's rapid northeast trek.
Once the power went out, a Shell station in Metairie was the go-to place as a generator there kept the lights on.
With much of the city in the dark and more than 200 trees reported down, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell implored residents to stay home and let city officials assess the damage instead of going out and doing it themselves.
NOPD Chief Superintendent Shaun Ferguson echoed the mayor, urging residents to stay off the streets.
There's a sea of red on the Entergy outage map, indicative of power outages in the area. More than 400,000 customers in southeast Louisiana were without power after Hurricane Zeta, including much of Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
Louisiana is still recovering from the damage caused by recent storms. About 3,600 evacuees are still displaced weeks after Hurricanes Laura and Delta caused major destruction.
There were tense moments across southeast Louisiana as the storm rolled in. A barge named Thor broke loose and nearly collided with another vessel in Port Fourchon as Hurricane Zeta passed over the area.
