NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Delta, currently a Category 4 Storm, which is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Friday or Saturday.
“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana," Edwards said. "Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials."
Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts,” Edwards said. “All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”
Edwards' order allows the state to help local governments as they begin preparing for the potential landfall of Hurricane Delta and opens up resources to respond to whatever the storm may bring.
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has remained activated since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 fight and multiple tropical threats, including the ongoing recovery for Hurricane Laura.