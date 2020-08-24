SHREVEPORT, La. - All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as two tropical storms push toward the Gulf Coast with Louisiana in their cross hairs. Marco will be the first to arrive, followed Laura later this week.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side. Monday, the MEGA 3 StormTeam outlined how we got to this point, and what we can expect.
Meteorologists Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw took a deep dive into the forecast, comparing the models and specifically looking at potential threats to the ArkLaTex.
