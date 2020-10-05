Hurricane Delta was strengthening Monday night over the very warm waters of the Caribbean.
The 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Delta with 80 mph winds. Movement was to the west/northwest at 7.
Hurricane Warnings are up for the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba. This means that 74 plus mph winds are possible in the next 24 to 36 hours.
The computer models are in good agreement with bringing Delta up to the Louisiana gulf coast by late Friday.
The National Hurricane Center seems to be in agreement. The white shading is the uncertainty in the outlook from the past 5 years.
