SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana residents, already battered and bruised by a record-setting hurricane season, are hunkered down again as Hurricane Delta begins pounding the upper Gulf Coast.
Forecasters said the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. The question was whether Delta would remain at devastating Category 3 strength, with top winds of 120 mph early Friday, or drop just before landfall to a still extremely dangerous Category 2 storm.
Louisiana is feeling the effects of Delta, and the time for evacuation has passed, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday.
"Since early this morning, Louisiana has been feeling the effects of Hurricane Delta, and at this time, everyone in the path needs to be focused on sheltering in place," the governor said.
The hurricane is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday evening.
"The good news is Delta is moving relatively quickly," the governor said.
The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is on stand-by, waiting for Hurricane Delta to pass.
According to the LANG Facebook page, 122 high water vehicles, 21 helicopters, 18 route-clearing teams and 63 watercraft are ready to deploy to assist citizens who need help after the storm.
Power companies across Louisiana are bring in additional workers to handle outages caused by Hurricane Delta.
SWEPCO has called in 1,100 line, tree and support personnel from eight states to respond to outages. The company is preparing to set up two base camps in Central Louisiana to house approximately 800 workers. Additional workers will be lodged across the ArkLaTex.
Widespread damaging wind gusts and heavy rains are forecast for Friday and Saturday in parts of Central and Northwest Louisiana and East Texas – the same areas battered by Hurricane Laura in August.
"We are setting up base camps to house, feed and supply crews near Mansfield and in Leesville as we prepare for Hurricane Delta,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “An additional staging area for supplies, vehicles and food will be set up at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.”
Nearly 2,000 contractor workers will be aiding CLECO crews before and after Delta makes landfall.
In addition to CLECO personnel, the company says they have secured 1,861 contractor workers, including distribution line mechanics, vegetation specialists, damage assessors and transmission resources, ahead of Hurricane Delta’s expected landfall along the Louisiana coast on Friday.
Hurricane Delta threatens to be the second hurricane to hit CLECO’s service territory in less than six weeks. CLECO wrapped up restoration work from Hurricane Laura in mid-September.
Meanwhile, first responders remain on alert and ready to spring into action at a moment's notice.
KTBS 3 dispatched crews across Louisiana to bring you the best coverage possible.
