Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...NORTHERLY WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH EXPECTED TONIGHT AND EARLY ON SATURDAY AS HURRICANE DELTA MOVES ACROSS THE AREA. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS AND DEEP EAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX **DELTA TO MAKE LANDFALL ON THE SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA COAST DURING THE NEXT FEW HOURS** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CALDWELL, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, SABINE PARISH, SABINE COUNTY, AND WINN * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 170 MILES SOUTH OF NATCHITOCHES LA OR ABOUT 230 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MONROE LA - 29.3N 93.2W - STORM INTENSITY 105 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ AT 400 PM CDT, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE DELTA WAS LOCATED ONLY ABOUT 35 MILES SOUTH OF CAMERON, LA. DELTA IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTH-NORTHEAST NEAR 14 MPH AND SHOULD CONTINUE THIS GENERAL MOTION AS IT MOVES INLAND THIS EVENING AND THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE NOW DECREASED TO 105 MPH AND A CONTINUED WEAKENING TREND WILL OCCUR AS DELTA MOVES INLAND WITHIN THE NEXT FEW HOURS. DELTA SHOULD WEAKEN TO A TROPICAL STORM BY THE TIME IT REACHES CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, BUT IS STILL EXPECTED TO BRING SPORADIC WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH WELL INLAND LATER TONIGHT. IN ADDITION, HEAVY TO OCCASIONALLY TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS ARE ANTICIPATED INLAND NEAR AND IN ADVANCE OF THE CENTER OF CIRCULATION. THE REMNANTS OF DELTA WILL BE EXITING FROM THE FOUR STATE REGION BY MIDDAY TOMORROW, BUT GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE ARKLAMISS LATE TONIGHT UNTIL THIS TIME. ELSEWHERE, EXPECT IMPACTS FROM DELTA IN THE REGION TO BE ABATING MORE TOWARDS DAYBREAK. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA AS WELL AS EXTREME DEEP EAST TEXAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DOWNED TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR SPORADIC WIND DAMAGE WITH TREE LIMBS DOWN ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS PORTIONS OF DEEP EAST TEXAS AND MUCH OF WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA AS WELL AS SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - FLOODING MAY PROMPT WATER RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS, AND THE REMAINDER OF DEEP EASTER TEXAS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 7 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.