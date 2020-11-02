Record setting Major Hurricane Eta was nearing the northeast coast of Nicaragua Monday Evening.
The National Hurricane Center indicates that Eta is almost a Category 5 storm. Winds as of the 9 p.m. advisory were 150 mph with gusts to 185. Movement was west/southwest at 7 mph. Category 5 strength begins at 157 mph.
The official forecast has Eta reaching that intensity early tomorrow before making landfall. Thus, catastrophic results are anticipated!
Also, Eta may reemerge in the Caribbean and intensify into a tropical storm next weekend. Afterward, the forecast is quite uncertain.
Follow Eta and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
For 2020, Eta is the record setting 28th named storm, the 12th hurricane and 5th major hurricane. In comparison, the 2005 record hurricane season had 27 named storms, 15 hurricanes and 7 majors.
