Wilmington, North Carolina Radar shows the eye of Hurricane Isaias moving on shore at the North Carolina border between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington shortly after 10 p.m. CDT, 11 p.m. EDT.
Winds were southeasterly at 74 mph in Wilmington at 10:25 p.m. CDT, 11:25 p.m. EDT.
As of the 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center found that Isaias had 85 mph winds and was moving northeast at 22 mph.
The official forecast shows the system moving through the mid Atlantic and New England states during the next few days. Slow weakening is expected after landfall.
Hurricane Warnings continue from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington. Tropical Storm Warnings go all the way up to New England.
Follow Isaias and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.