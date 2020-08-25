SHREVEPORT, La. - Laura is now a hurricane. NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft data indicates Laura currently has sustained winds of 75 mile per hour with higher gusts in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to make landfall early Thursday morning as a stronger category 3 hurricane.
By mid to late morning Thursday, Laura will be tracking into and across the ArkLaTex having weakened into a tropical storm with winds gusting potentially as high as 60 mph.
Torrential rains with flash flooding and possible tornadoes are our primary threats beginning Thursday morning and continuing into late Thursday night.
Tropical storm and storm surge watches have been posted up and down the coasts.
