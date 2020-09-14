Hurricane Sally intensified into a Category 2 Hurricane Monday afternoon in the northern Gulf of Mexico east of the Mississippi river delta.
Winds jumped from 65 mph early Monday to 100 mph with higher gusts by the afternoon. Movement was slow to the northwest at 6 mph.
Hurricane Warnings were issued from Morgan City, Louisiana to Pensacola, Florida as 74 mph winds are forecast in the next 24 hours.
The official forecast has a possible landfall by early Wednesday morning from near the Mississippi/Alabama border. But, with the uncertainty, the eye could move over southeast Louisiana Tuesday or arrive near Pensacola early Wednesday.
Track Hurricane Sally with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
