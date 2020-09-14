Hurricane Sally continues slowly moving toward the upper gulf coast as of Monday evening.
The intensity changed little since the afternoon. Winds were at 100 mph with higher gusts. Movement was a 3 mph drift to the northwest.
Hurricane Warnings were extended east from Grand Isle, Louisiana to near Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
The updated National Hurricane Center forecast had much uncertainty as shown by the white shading. This area represents the directional forecast accuracy over the last 5 years where the storms were roughly 60% of the time. This cone of uncertainty stretches from New Orleans to Pensacola with a later landfall around sunrise on Wednesday.
