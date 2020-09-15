After a slow drift to the northwest then to the north over the past 24 hours, Hurricane Sally made it's turn to the northeast late Tuesday evening.
As of the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Sally had 85 mph winds and was moving northeast at 2 mph.
With the direction change, Hurricane Warnings were extended east to Destin, Florida. 74 plus mph winds are expected after midnight in the warning area.
The official forecast has the center of Sally crossing the coast Wednesday morning near the Alabama/Florida border close to Gulf Shores. The storm surge may do the most damage in Pensacola Bay.
Forecast Rain Amounts may get close to 30 inches near the coast.
