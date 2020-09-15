Hurricane Sally was approximately 50 miles south of Gulf Shores, Alabama early Tuesday evening.
Winds were gusting over tropical storm force on shore.
Forecast Rain Amounts from the European Model were up to 20 inches in south Alabama.
The 4 p.m. full advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Sally at 80 mph winds moving north at a whopping 2 mph.
Hurricane Warnings continue from Mississippi to Florida as winds should exceed 74 mph beginning tonight.
The official forecast from the hurricane center showed the storm moving on shore Wednesday near Mobile Bay.
Track Sally and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.