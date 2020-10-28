Hurricane Zeta continued it's rapid northeast trek late Thursday evening.
The storm located in west Alabama travelled nearly 200 miles since landfall at about 4:30 p.m. near Cocodrie, Louisiana.
The storm came ashore as a Category 2 Hurricane with 110 mph winds according to the National Hurricane Center. Winds of 83 mph with gusts to 105 were reported in Golden Meadow 20 miles to the east.
Zeta then plowed through New Orleans about an hour later with hurricane force wind gusts.
Five hours later, the winds dropped down to 14 mph in the Crescent City.
The 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Zeta as a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds moving northeast at 31 mph!
On that track, Zeta should arrive in North Carolina Thursday morning as a Tropical Storm. By evening, it's projected to be east of New Jersey in the Atlantic as a depression.
