SHREVEPORT, La. - We're in the month of June and that means it's time to make sure we're ready for hurricane season. Even though the ArkLaTex is hundreds of miles from the coast, we can still feel the impact of these storms. High winds and flooding rains can do a lot of damage.
Statistics show only 25% of Louisiana residents have flood insurance. You should know that flood insurance must be purchased 30 days before it takes effect.
Related Information
- KTBS 3 Hurricane Help Center
- Gulf Watch: MEGA 3 StormTeam Special Report
- Louisianans encouraged to register for DSNAP as part of hurricane preparedness plan
Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon advises people to review their current insurance so they know what is covered and what is not, along with the amount of deductible for a named storm.
He also recommends taking pictures of every room in the house in case of a storm related insurance claim.
CLICK HERE TO CONNECT WITH THE KTBS 3 HURRICANE TRACKER PAGE