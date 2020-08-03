Wilmington, North Carolina Radar shows Isaias approaching the South and North Carolina coasts Monday afternoon.
As of the 5 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center had the storm just below hurricane strength at 70 mph winds. Movement was north at 16 mph. At that rate, the center of Isaias could make landfall by 9 p.m. EDT.
The official forecast shows the system moving through the mid Atlantic and New England states during the next few days. Little strengthening is projected before landfall. Slow weakening is expected afterward.
Hurricane Warnings continue from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington. Winds may reach 74 mph or higher Monday evening. Tropical Storm Warnings go all the way up to New England. Winds could exceed 39 mph within the next 48 hours in these areas.
Follow Isaias and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.