Hurricane Isaias is getting more organized as it moves northwest through the Bahamas toward Florida.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm's winds are sustained at 80 mph with higher gusts. It's moving northwest at 15 mph.
Hurricane Warnings cover most of the Bahamas and much of the east Florida coast. 74 mph winds or higher are happening now in the the Bahamas and are expected in the next 48 hours in Florida.
The latest forecast has the storm brushing the central Florida coast by early Sunday morning.
Isaias is not expected to affect the ArkLaTex.
