Isaias became a hurricane late Thursday evening. It's the second one of the season. Winds were at 80 mph. The storm was moving toward the Bahamas at 18 mph.
Hurricane Warnings are posted for the island chain.
The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Isaias cutting through the Bahamas and possibly brushing the east coast of Florida on its way to the mid Atlantic states.
Isaias is not expected to bother the ArkLaTex.
