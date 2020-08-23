SHREVEPORT, La. - While there is still time for the forecast to change, it looks like we will be seeing an impact from the twin storms making their way to the Gulf Coast.
Marco, which has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane, will brings it's fury late Tuesday and Wednesday. Laura will arrive Thursday as a category 2 Hurricane with wind speeds of 100 miles per hour.
