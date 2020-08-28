SHREVEPORT, La. - The intense winds and driving rains of Hurricane Laura shoved trees, utility poles and wires to the ground, leaving 94% of Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers in eight central Louisiana parishes without power.
The following are estimated times power will be restored:
- Bossier City – 10 p.m., Tuesday
- Haughton – 10 p.m., Tuesday
- Plain Dealing – 5 p.m., Sunday
- Shreveport – 10 p.m., Wednesday
- Vivian – 5 p.m., Sunday
- In the Valley District, which took the initial brunt of Laura as a Category 2 hurricane, the overall time of restoration is projected to be 10 p.m. Thursday. The district includes Natchitoches, Hornbeck, Mansfield, Logansport and the surrounding areas in eight parishes.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, 88,300 SWEPCO customers have no electricity.
Bossier 17,900
Caddo 36,000
DeSoto 4,400
Natchitoches 11,600
Sabine 8,600
CLECO reports 90,200 customers in their service area without power. In Sabine Parish, 96.8% or 6,300 of their customers have no electricity.
Entergy-Louisiana's website shows 233,000 without power. They serve portions of north Louisiana.
Bienville 4,200
Claiborne 1,200
Lincoln 7,100
Webster 868
Entergy-Arkansas reports 26,000 customers were without power.
Columbia 2,100
Union 6,900
“We have 2,500 workers coming to help more than 300 SWEPCO employees restore power. All external crews are assigned to help our customers in Louisiana,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “Our Texas-based crews are restoring power to customers in Center, Carthage and other areas in the state hit hard by the storm. Once they complete their work in Texas, they’ll begin working in Louisiana.”
“We expect it will take several days to restore power,” Seidel said.
At the peak, 136,000 SWEPCO customers in Louisiana and East Texas were without power.
