The once powerful Category 4 Hurricane Laura is now just a Tropical Depression over Kentucky according to the National Hurricane Center.
Winds are down to 30 mph. And the storm is moving east at over 20 mph.
Computer forecasts call for the remnants to move into New England on Saturday and then over the cool waters of the north Atlantic by Sunday.
