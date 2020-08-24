SHREVEPORT, La. - Tropical Storm Laura moved into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday evening.
The storm was experiencing some wind shear keeping it's strength in check.
The upper tropical trough east of Laura producing the shear is expected to move south of the storm in the next few days. This could help Laura strengthen into a hurricane.
Very warm Gulf of Mexico waters in the forecast path may allow the storm to become major with over 111 mph winds before landfall early Thursday. Tropical systems need only 80 degree waters to sustain them. Currently, some parts of the gulf are above 90.
As of the 11 p.m. advisory Monday evening from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura had 65 mph winds and was moving northwest at 20 mph.
A Hurricane Watch has been posted for the south Louisiana coast. Hurricane conditions or winds over 74 mph are possible in the next 48 hours.
The official forecast takes Laura across the ArkLaTex on Thursday.
The storm may enter our area by sunrise as a hurricane! The numbers shown are sustained winds in mph forecast at that time. Gusts could be higher.
At noon, the system could still be a tropical storm near the I-20 corridor.
Laura could move into Arkansas by the late afternoon.
Then, the tropical storm would exit the ArkLaTex Thursday evening according to the forecast.
