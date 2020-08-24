Water Vapor Image of Tropical Storm Laura
SHREVEPORT, La. - Tropical Storm Laura moved into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday evening.

Wind Shear affecting Laura Monday Evening

The storm was experiencing some wind shear keeping it's strength in check.

Wind Shear Forecast for Laura

The upper tropical trough east of Laura producing the shear is expected to move south of the storm in the next few days.  This could help Laura strengthen into a hurricane.

Gulf of Mexico Sea Surface Temperatures

Very warm Gulf of Mexico waters in the forecast path may allow the storm to become major with over 111 mph winds before landfall early Thursday.  Tropical systems need only 80 degree waters to sustain them.  Currently, some parts of the gulf are above 90.

Track Laura any time day or night with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

Currents on Laura from the National Hurricane Center

As of the 11 p.m. advisory Monday evening from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura had 65 mph winds and was moving northwest at 20 mph.

Hurricane Watch issued by the National Hurricane Center

A Hurricane Watch has been posted for the south Louisiana coast.  Hurricane conditions or winds over 74 mph are possible in the next 48 hours.

Official National Hurricane Center Forecast for Laura

The official forecast takes Laura across the ArkLaTex on Thursday.

7 a.m. Thursday Forecast

The storm may enter our area by sunrise as a hurricane!  The numbers shown are sustained winds in mph forecast at that time.  Gusts could be higher.

Noon Forecast on Thursday

At noon, the system could still be a tropical storm near the I-20 corridor.

5 p.m. Thursday Forecast

Laura could move into Arkansas by the late afternoon.

Thursday Evening Forecast

Then, the tropical storm would exit the ArkLaTex Thursday evening according to the forecast.

