ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday confirmed two deaths tied to Hurricane Delta.
An 86-year-old man in St. Martin Parish died after refueling a hot generator located in a shed, which then caught fire.
A 70-year-old female in Iberia Parish died in a fire likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage from Hurricane Delta.
This brings the number of storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Delta to 2 at this time.
Deaths are determined to be storm-related by the local coroner.