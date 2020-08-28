SHREVEPORT, La. - Workers were on the streets of Shreveport-Bossier City Friday with chain saws cleaning up after Hurricane Laura left a path of destruction from Lake Charles to northwest Louisiana.
Caddo Parish emergency managers are seeking information on home damages from Hurricane Laura.
Sheriff Steve Prator said the information collected will be reported to FEMA to determine if our area meets the threshold for FEMA assistance.
Residents with home damage should call 675-2255 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as soon as possible.
Prator said reporting is only for residential dwellings whether you have insurance or not.
The Bossier Parish workers, sheriff's deputies and neighbors cleared a large sycamore tree from the 100 block of Taylor Bend Street in Haughton.
Bossier parish dispatchers and leadership coordinated the hundreds of calls throughout the parish and ensured the dozens of blocked streets were kept safe.
Shreveport government resumed its normal operations Friday.
Police and firefighter continued to respond to weather related calls. SporTran resumed all transit back to its COVID schedule. City Courts and all public parks will reopened.
On Friday, public works resumed garbage collection for those that were missed on Thursday. Pickups normally scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.
For questions about the trash schedule, call 318-673-6300. For questions about drainage or to report a downed tree on city right of way, call 318-673-6330 or 6331.
In Bossier City, traffic lights were up and working for the morning rush hour on Airline Drive.