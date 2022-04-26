In just six years, cost estimates of the damage storm surge might do to Louisiana's coastal communities have doubled, thanks to climate change and other factors, according to a new Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority study.
The worst-case numbers, which measure what would happen if no additional mitigation efforts are pursued, estimate $5.5 billion in annual damage to those areas beginning in 2023, up from the $2.7 billion that was estimated in 2017.
Data also show that flooding from surge waters created by a hurricane with a 1% chance of occurring in any year, the so-called 100-year storm, is expected to reach higher levels over the next 50 years, as global warming increases surge heights and storm intensities.