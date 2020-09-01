NATCHITOCHES, La-- Some residents of Natchitoches Parish are still without power following Hurricane Laura last Thursday.
Residents officially lost power Thursday morning. Many residents still without electricity are residents in rural areas. Those areas make up the majority of the parish. The city of Natchitoches, which is separate from the power operations of the parish, typically gets power restored first.
Some families are managing with generators, while others are still finding shelter elsewhere until power is restored.