NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is telling residents that Tropical Storm Marco will likely impact the city Monday, expecting heavy rain, coastal flooding and strong winds, a release from Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office said Saturday.
After Marco, Tropical Storm Laura is also forecast to significantly impact the area Wednesday and Thursday with potential major coastal flooding, damaging winds, and heavy rain, the release said.
As a result, city officials urge people in the New Orleans area to prepare to shelter in place and gather enough supplies to last them a week.
People living outside of the levee protection system — in areas like Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou — are encouraged to evacuate by 6 p.m. Sunday because of an anticipated 3-6 feet in coastal flooding.
A hurricane watch has been issued for Orleans Parish, and for areas outside of the levee protection system, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued as well, the release said.
Tropical-storm-force winds from Marco are most likely to begin Monday morning in the area, officials said, urging people in the area to be ready.
"Residents are encouraged to be ready to shelter in place during damaging winds and to prepare for potential power outages by gathering non-perishable food items, charging electronic devices, and signing up for the Special Needs Registry if power-dependent for medical devices," a statement from the mayor's office said.
City Hall also encouraged people to move vehicles to higher ground, removing restrictions to parking on neutral grounds and sidewalks until further notice.
Officials also asked people to call 311 to report clogged catch basins.