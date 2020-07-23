Two tropical storms are roaming the Atlantic Basin: Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico and Gonzalo in the western Atlantic.
Hanna has 40 mph winds and is moving toward the south Texas coast.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting landfall on Saturday.
The outer rain bands are projected to bring showers and storms to the southern part of the ArkLaTex both Friday and Saturday.
The outer rain bands are projected to bring showers and storms to the southern part of the ArkLaTex both Friday and Saturday.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is becoming better organized. Winds are at 60 mph. The estimated pressure is falling. Movement is still toward the Windward Islands.
Gonzalo could become a hurricane on Friday. Some weakening is possible by next week as the storm crosses the Caribbean.
Both Gonzalo and Hanna are record storms. It's the first time we've been this far into the named storms in July!
The peak of the season is still over a month away!
