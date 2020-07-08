An area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina Wednesday evening may become our next depression on Thursday.
Winds were at 30 mph and the low was moving northeast according to the National Hurricane Center.
Computer model forecasts take the system up the east coast for the next few days. The hurricane center projects an 80% probability of tropical or subtropical development in the next few days. This system doesn't look like a threat to the ArkLaTex.
Track this potential depression or tropical storm with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
